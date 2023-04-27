First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 218,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

