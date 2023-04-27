FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE FE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

