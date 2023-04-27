Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

