Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,507,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,266,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,300 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 1,072,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

