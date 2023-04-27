Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 476.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock remained flat at $17.68 on Thursday. 54,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

