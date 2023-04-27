Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 476.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock remained flat at $17.68 on Thursday. 54,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $23.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
