FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $209.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $259.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

