Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) CEO Sells $28,197.00 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 21,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also

