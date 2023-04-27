Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.48

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 70049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.38) to £140 ($174.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.35) to £160 ($199.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.17) to £161.16 ($201.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.58) to £151 ($188.58) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,436.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

