Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Forge Global Trading Down 2.9 %

FRGE opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $229.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 161.22%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forge Global will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $107,550.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

