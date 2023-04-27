Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 4.3%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.