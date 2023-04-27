Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 1,426,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,827. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 72,440 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,505,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,926,019.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshworks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Freshworks by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

