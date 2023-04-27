Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.39 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

