Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $46,936,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,635,000 after purchasing an additional 559,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

