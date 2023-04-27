Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 500 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %
AMT opened at $200.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.