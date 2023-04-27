FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 94 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. 94,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

