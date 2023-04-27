FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ELV traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.24. The stock had a trading volume of 295,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,041. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.85.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
