FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 522,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,940. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.