FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNLC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.