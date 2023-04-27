FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 597,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.