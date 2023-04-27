FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $756,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 104,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 214,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

