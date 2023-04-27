FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $367.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

