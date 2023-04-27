FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 188,369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 5,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

