FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 305,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,450. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

