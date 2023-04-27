Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 768,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 733,505 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

