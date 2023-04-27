Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.10

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.10 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 56.80 ($0.71). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,730,305 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

