FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

BSX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

