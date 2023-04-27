FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$20.97 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.