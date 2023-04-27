FY2023 Earnings Forecast for RediShred Capital Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

CVE KUT opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The company has a market cap of C$73.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

