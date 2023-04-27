FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $15.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.48. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Biogen stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

