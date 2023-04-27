FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.86. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$9.43 and a one year high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 51.78% and a return on equity of 56.67%.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

