Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 803.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance
Shares of GAXY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
