Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 803.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance

Shares of GAXY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.