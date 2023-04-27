Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Galecto Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Galecto has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get Galecto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Galecto

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $91,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Galecto worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.