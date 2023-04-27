Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 64084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.36).

Gattaca Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

