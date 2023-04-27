GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 384,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,863. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.