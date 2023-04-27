GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Up 3.5%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,943,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,940,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

GeneDx Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 92,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $33,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,391 shares of company stock valued at $59,458. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

