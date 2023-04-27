General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.36.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.96. 304,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

