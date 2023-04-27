General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

GD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.30. The company had a trading volume of 780,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,330. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.36.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

