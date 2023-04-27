General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.35-7.35 EPS.

General Motors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at General Motors

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

