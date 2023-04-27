General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in General Motors by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $32.22 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

