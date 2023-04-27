Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

