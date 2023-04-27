Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 47,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 121,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.69.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 149 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,275 hectares located at the Northern Quebec.

