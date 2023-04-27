Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 1,937,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,124. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

