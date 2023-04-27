GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.81

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 922252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 865,315 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.