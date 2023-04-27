Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $32.70 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $606,843. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

