Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 52,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Glantus Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Glantus
About Glantus
Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.