Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 52,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Glantus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glantus

About Glantus

In other news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 125,000 shares of Glantus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,050.21). 44.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

