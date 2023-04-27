Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in UiPath by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

PATH stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.72.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

