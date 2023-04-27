Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 483,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,753,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,360,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.