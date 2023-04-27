Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 30,197 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

