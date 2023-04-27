Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 8,217 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $183.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

