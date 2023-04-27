Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $2.24 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

